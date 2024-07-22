Residents of some core and merged areas in Chennai complain about long wait for piped water supply

Residents of some core parts and merged areas of the city complained about the long wait for water supply despite availability of a pipeline network.

At parts of Villivakkam, it has been a two-decade wait for proper piped water supply. G. Rajagopalan of Sannithi Street said some streets, including his own, East Mada Street, Bazaar Road, and parts of South and North Mada Streets, lacked piped water supply. Teams from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) addressed the complaints that were made periodically. A new pipeline was also laid six years ago. However, the streets are yet to receive water through this pipeline, he added. Residents said borewells had been asked to be closed on account of Metro Rail work.

Jayalakshmi of Villivakkam said they depended on the water available in street tanks once on alternate days or had to book water tankers once a week for their water needs. Residents of Kathirvedu and Puthagaram, falling under Madhavaram zone, complained about areas lacking water supply and sewer projects.

R. Sridhar, president of the Brittania Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association, Kathirvedu, said about 500 families resided in the area that fell under wards 31 and 32. While pipes have been laid on a few streets, residents of the Fourth to Ninth Streets in the locality were waiting for schemes to take off. Similarly, Sakthi Nagar in Puthagaram lacked piped water supply despite the pipelines being laid some months ago. With poor quality groundwater, they have to depend on private suppliers, he added.

Officials of the CMWSSB said a proposal had been submitted to change the water lines in Villivakkam to resolve the issue. In Madhavaram, nearly 80% of the ongoing work had been completed, and lines are undergoing testing before the connections are given.

With more new streets adding up in merged areas of Madhavaram, a detailed project report is being prepared to provide infrastructure in places such as Brittania Nagar.

