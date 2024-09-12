Residents of Perumbakkam TNUHDB raise concerns over dilapidated state of ceilings

Residents at the Perumabakkam resettlement site, developed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), have raised concerns over the dilapidated state of ceilings. Along with addressing other issues such as sewage overflow, residents are urging the government to expedite repair of the tenements.

Perumbakkam, the largest resettlement site under TNUHDB has been lacking basic amenities such as proper roads and unclogged sewerage drains for many years. In addition to this, recently the problem of concrete roof spalling has emerged, posing a serious threat to residents. The families of these tenement houses were relocated from various parts of the city with the assurance that all essential amenities would be provided. However, residents now feel neglected as none of their requests for repairs or improvements have been addressed.

Jaya (name changed), a disabled resident of the TNUHDB site in Perumabakkam says, “We live in constant fear every day due to the deteriorating condition of the building. It is impossible for us to pay for the renovation, we can’t afford it.” Jaya and her family were relocated from Chintadripet. She also requested the government to take swift action to address these issues.

Priya (name changed), another resident of the same site says, “We have been struggling to get basic amenities like proper roads and unclogged drains since 2017.” Many residents, despite having financial constraints, have left the place and moved into rented houses, because of the crumbling conditions and the adverse health effects caused by the unsanitary environment, she adds.

“Most of the residents in these tenements are domestic workers who leave their children and elderly family members at home constantly worrying about their safety,” says Kumar (name changed), a resident. He also mentions that some residents are even scared to hang cradles for the newborns due to the risk posed by crumbling concrete.

S. Prabhakar, Managing Director of TNUHDB , stated that a proposal for repair work had been submitted already and an immediate inspection would take place regarding the issue. He added that repairs would be completed within three months.

