Residents of peripheral areas of Chennai want water samples to be collected in area offices

August 04, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of peripheral areas want water sample collection centres to be opened in the area offices of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) in the city to avoid tedious travel to water testing laboratory at Kilpauk.

The water board’s new laboratory, set up at a cost of ₹7 crore at Kilpauk, was inaugurated in November 2022 to test the quality of drinking water used in residential and commercial complexes and groundwater samples from borewells and open wells. While ₹75 is charged to test samples from households, ₹200 is collected to test samples from apartments and commercial establishments.

Residents of far-flung areas like Sholinganallur, Thoraipakkam and Manali said they had to travel a long distance to have the water samples tested and to get results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshana G. of Semmencheri said it took nearly two hours to travel from her area to Kilpauk. The water board must consider opening centres in area offices to collect water samples. Many residents were now looking to test groundwater samples that has turned brackish in their locality.

S. Suresh Kumar of Thoraipakkam said most people living in peripheral areas still depend on water purifiers and groundwater for daily needs. Collection centres in the area offices would encourage them to get the the water quality tested and decide on whether they could use it for drinking and other purposes and take steps to improve the quality.

According to the water board, nearly 2,100 water samples are tested in a month for nearly 23 parameters. About 600 water samples are lifted from the drinking water network daily to test the quality. Officials said the water board would check for the feasibility of opening collection centres in area offices for receiving water samples.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.