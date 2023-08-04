HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents of peripheral areas of Chennai want water samples to be collected in area offices

Residents of Sholinganallur, Thoraipakkam and Manali and nearby areas say they had to travel a long distance to have the water samples tested and also to collect the results

August 04, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Nearly 2,100 water samples are tested in a month for nearly 23 parameters at the water test laboratory in Kilpauk.

Nearly 2,100 water samples are tested in a month for nearly 23 parameters at the water test laboratory in Kilpauk. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Residents of peripheral areas want water sample collection centres to be opened in the area offices of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) in the city to avoid tedious travel to water testing laboratory at Kilpauk.

The water board’s new laboratory, set up at a cost of ₹7 crore at Kilpauk, was inaugurated in November 2022 to test the quality of drinking water used in residential and commercial complexes and groundwater samples from borewells and open wells. While ₹75 is charged to test samples from households, ₹200 is collected to test samples from apartments and commercial establishments.

Residents of far-flung areas like Sholinganallur, Thoraipakkam and Manali said they had to travel a long distance to have the water samples tested and to get results.

Lakshana G. of Semmencheri said it took nearly two hours to travel from her area to Kilpauk. The water board must consider opening centres in area offices to collect water samples. Many residents were now looking to test groundwater samples that has turned brackish in their locality.

S. Suresh Kumar of Thoraipakkam said most people living in peripheral areas still depend on water purifiers and groundwater for daily needs. Collection centres in the area offices would encourage them to get the the water quality tested and decide on whether they could use it for drinking and other purposes and take steps to improve the quality.

According to the water board, nearly 2,100 water samples are tested in a month for nearly 23 parameters. About 600 water samples are lifted from the drinking water network daily to test the quality. Officials said the water board would check for the feasibility of opening collection centres in area offices for receiving water samples.

Related Topics

drinking water / water pollution / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.