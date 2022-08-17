Residents of Parandur, neighbouring villages walk out of public hearing

Many residents of the village and its neighbouring areas have been opposing the upcoming second airport project

Several people from villages in and around Parandur walked out of a public hearing, which was held for the construction of Chennai’s second airport, at the Kancheepuram Collectorate. Many residents of Parandur and its neighbouring villages have been staunchly opposing the upcoming airport project, which is proposed at Parandur, fearing that their agricultural lands would be taken away for construction.

Many persons who came for the public hearing alleged that they were made to wait for hours and weren’t informed that Ministers would participate in the hearing. L Ilango, a farmer from Eganapuram, said, “We waited for almost two hours. This is not the way to treat farmers. We felt humiliated that we had to cluelessly sit for hours together,” he said.

G.J. Suresh Babu, a 47-year-old farmer from Nelvai village said, after receiving such a shoddy treatment, farmers would not turn up for further public hearings. “If the government wants, they can visit us again to know our opinion.”

Kannagi Mohan, Singilipaadi panchayat president, said, after many walked out, others stayed back to unequivocally express their dissatisfaction and opposition to the project.

“It would wreak havoc in our lives as the lake in our village will just vanish after the project. A host of water problems will arise which we are not prepared to handle,” she added.

She was among some of the villagers who met Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu.

“We have told them about the impact this project will have on us. They heard our opinions and said that our grievances would be communicated to the Chief Minister and it will be addressed,” she added.

An official of the State government said more public hearings would be held in the coming weeks, and the opinions of villagers would be heard and their concerns would be addressed. “The areas will be re-surveyed. The residents of the villages need not worry as they will be adequately compensated. We will also take care of their resettlement and will chalk out a detailed plan,” the official said.