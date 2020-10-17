Residents of Panaiyur continue stir against stormwater drains in ECR

Corpn. carrying out the work despite protests, they allege

Residents of Panaiyur and surrounding areas staged a protest urging the Greater Chennai Corporation and State government to give up the construction of stormwater drains in areas along the seaside.

Over 500 members, including representatives from all political parties, Jamath association, residents and other activists, gathered here on Friday, and demanded the authorities to halt the project. The protesters said the civic authority had been constructing stormwater drains in areas along the seaside which already had sandy soil acting as a natural filter for rainwater. They said the drains would stop the percolation of rainwater and would lead to depletion of groundwater.

S. Asif Basha, a resident, said, “Our area was never waterlogged, even during floods. The construction of stormwater drains and concrete structures will only hinder natural percolation of rainwater. We have made representations to the State government and the Corporation Commissioner.”

The stormwater drain work along East Coast Road was being funded by the German development bank, KfW.