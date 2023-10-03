Residents of Nemillichery face water stagnation even before the onset of northeast monsoon

October 03, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The residents of Kannammal Nagar are affected by water stagnation even before the northeast monsoon has set in, creating fear of flooding in the locality. The stagnation of water on several vacant plots along with overflowing sewage, coupled with mosquito menace, has turned into a health hazard.

Kannammal Nagar in Nemillichery near Chromepet has several streets with more than 100 families and comes under the Tambaram Corporation. It is close to Nemillichery Lake, but the area still faces a flooding problem because of the absence of proper storm-water drain to the lake.

Meganathan, a resident of Kattabomman Street, Kannammal Nagar, said since constructing his house in 2015, the residents never faced any water stagnation on the roads or sewage overflow as the water drained into the lake. However, with several concrete houses coming up on the periphery of the lake, the natural drain has been blocked resulting in rainwater stagnating on roads for days and in vacant plots. He wanted the officials of the Corporation to construct a drain to allow rainwater to flow into the lake from the streets of Thirumalai Nagar through the locality to prevent flooding.

The residents of the locality are facing sewage overflow due to which the groundwater has been polluted. Mahesh, a resident of Link Street, said the borewell water reeks of sewage making it unsafe to use. He said the residents of the locality wanted at least a temporary drain to be constructed as otherwise the streets would be submerged in rainwater during the northeast monsoon.

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said houses had been constructed around the lake and as a result constructing a drain to the Nemillichery Lake in the locality is not feasible. The health officials are taking steps to prevent breeding of mosquitoes by taking up vector control measures of dropping oil balls on the vacant lands stagnating with water as also fumigation of the streets.

