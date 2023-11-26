Residents of Navalar Street at Saligramam live without road, water supply

November 26, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST

Residents of Navalar Street at Saligramam depend on private water suppliers as the piped drinking water supply stopped soon after Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) laid new pipelines about two years ago.

Chennai is being supplied with nearly 1,046 million litres a day of water (mld) and of this, nearly 995 mld is being provided to domestic consumers through pipelines and street supplies. However, 250 houses on Navalar Street and Sri Ramar Street, Devaraj Nagar, falling under the Kodambakkam zone have no water supply, though the city suffers from no major water shortage.

Moreover, Navalar Street residents have to make do with a battered road. C. Manikandan, a resident, says people have tough time travelling on the damaged road. It is very difficult on rainy days. Residents want the damaged road to be relaid or repaired.

In the absence of the piped supply and street tanks, residents of these streets largely depend on the groundwater through the borewells. They complain that the hand-pumps stopped working several months ago.

Residents have to purchase water from private tankers for their daily needs. They shell out about ₹1,200 per lorry load of water every fortnight. “We continue to pay water charges despite no water supply,” says C. Moorthy, of Sri Ramar Street. However, neighbouring streets receive adequate drinking water supply through the pipelines.

Consumers want a permanent solution to the water problem. They say that the problem started after the old pipelines were replaced with new ones two years ago. There is no enough pressure in the pipelines as they have not been laid on a proper alignment, they say. Their representations have gone in vain.

Sources in Metrowater say they will look into the problem and take measures to provide the two streets with sufficient daily supplies.