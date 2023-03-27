Residents of Nandambakkam will soon get sewer connections

March 27, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nandambakkam will have an underground drainage network in about two years.

On Monday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru laid the foundation stone for the ₹26.94-crore project to cover Ward No. 158 with underground sewer network. Once completed, the project will help alleviate pollution in the Adyar river.

About 20,000 residents in Nandambakkam falling under the Alandur zone will benefit from the scheme. According to officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), which is the implementing agency, sewer line running to a length of 10.39 km will be laid with nearly 395 manholes. Nearly 1,220 house service connections would be provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sewage collected would be pumped to two stations in the locality. The network would handle nearly 3.79 million litres a day of sewage. Taken up under AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) and Singara Chennai 2.0, the project is expected to be completed by December 2024, the officials said.

Nearly 528 sewage outfalls were identified in various city waterways and steps have been taken to plug them through constructing sewage treatment plants in the peripheral areas with sewer network, the officials added.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan, Mayor R. Priya, CMWSSB Managing Director R. Kirlosh Kumar and Executive Director Raja Gopal Sunkara were present.