Residents of merged areas in Anna Nagar Western Extension complain of inadequate piped water supply

A leak in the pipeline on Ambattur Industrial Estate Road near Officers’ Colony signal had affected the supply

Residents of Anna Nagar Western Extension complained that some of the areas off Ambattur Industrial Estate Road received inadequate drinking water supply through pipelines for the past few days.

The areas, including TVS Colony, TVS Avenue and Officers’ Colony, are part of the merged areas of Ambattur. Residents said that a leak in the pipeline on Ambattur Industrial Estate Road near Officers’ Colony signal had affected the water supply. Several houses in the areas solely depended on the piped supply.

Most of the added areas continue to get piped water supply on alternate days due to inadequate infrastructure compared to the core areas where daily water supply is maintained.

Residents want the infrastructure in T.S.Krishna Nagar, Mogappair to be improved and better water supply to be provided in the fast developing areas. Even when there are ample water resources, those in merged areas are unable to benefit due to lack of infrastructure, they said.

Chennai Metrowater is supplying nearly 1,030.51 million litres of water a day (mld) now. Of this, added areas get nearly 197.29 mld through pipeline and nearly 9 mld through tanker supply. Sources in the Chennai Metrowater noted that the minor leak in the pipeline on the arterial road has been attended to. Piped water supply has been resumed and it would further improve from Tuesday.