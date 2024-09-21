Residents of Medavakkam raising funds to restore Vadakkupattu lake

The Federation of Medavakkam Residents’ Welfare Association is organising various events in the locality to source funds to the tune of ₹40 lakh to execute the remaining works to improve the lake

Residents of Medavakkam are raising funds to restore the lake in their area, which was heavily inundated last year during Northeast monsoon. The Federation of Medavakkam Residents’ Welfare Association is organising various events in the locality to source funds for the work.

The Vadakkupattu lake, also called as Medavakkam Periya Eri, has a water spread area of nearly 370 hectare and its bund runs for a length of nearly 1.7 km, according to Water Resources Department’s records. A city-based non-governmental organisation, Thaagam Foundation, has recently started a few works to rejuvenate the lake in association with Flex Foundation, utilising corporate social responsibility funds of nearly ₹45 lakh.

The WRD and the Chengalpattu district administration have accorded permission to build a walkway with paver blocks, install garden lights and carry out bund protection measures. The department has given permission to NGOs to restore a few other waterbodies, including the one in Keelkattalai, in southern suburb.

Residents said that the work to install park benches and a fence around the lake was in progress. Restoration efforts were under way to develop the lake as a safe space that would be easily accessible for the community with recreational facilities. The work to protect the bund would be carried out in two phases.

Arjun Shankar N., one of the members of the Federation, said various events were being planned to raise funds to the tune of ₹40 lakh to execute the remaining works to improve the lake. While the Vadakupattu lake is being spruced up, the WRD must also take steps to rejuvenate the other minor waterbodies like Kalleri and Chinna eri in the area.

Residents noted that the efforts would help save lake from further encroachments and alleviate floods. However, the authorities concerned must take action to arrest sewage and remove existing encroachments in portions of the waterbody.

