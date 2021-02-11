Residents of Kattupalli fishing hamlet in Chennai stage protest

CHENNAI

11 February 2021 13:26 IST

The residents said they had to give up their homes for a private port, and were promised permanent jobs, but the promise has not been kept

Residents of Kattupalli fishing hamlet on Thursday staged a protest in front of the private port, demanding that the jobs of 140 persons from the village be made permanent. The residents said that the men had been promised their jobs would be made permanent within a year of their appointment since they had to give up their homes for the port. But 10 years have passed since then, and nothing has been done, they alleged.

Durai Mahendran of the Tiruvallur Maavatta Paarambariya Aikiya Meenavar Sangam said that the fishermen families had been forcibly moved at the time, and the compensation promised was permanent jobs. “The workers are getting very poorly paid at the moment and cannot sustain their families with these amounts,” he said.

The men, women and children blocked traffic to the port from 4 a.m. By around 11 a.m. Revenue Department officials reached the spot and held talks with the residents.