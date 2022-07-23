Residents of Kasturba Nagar look forward to having an effective SWD network

They are willing to put up with inconveniences. They however want to be spared avoidable misadventures

Sewage enters open well

For the last three months, the only topic of discussion with residents has been stormwater drains,” says Janani Venkitesh, a resident of Ram’s Apartment on the western section of Third Main Road.

“Right now, SWD work is under way in front of our apartment. The sewer lines were cut three blocks away from our apartment, resulting in sewage stagnation in the SWD pit, and sewage-contaminated water in our open well, which is in close proximity to the site of the SWD work,” explains Janani, who is secretary of Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA).

Rams Apartment had sunk the open well, under guidance from Sekhar Raghavan of Rain Centre in 2019, at the height of a water crisis.

“He had recommended an open well for the apartment, as the groundwater table in Kasturba Nagar is high,” notes Janani. “Before this initiative, the apartment would be buying water from Metro Water every other day.”

With this intervention, the reliance on the open well for potable water had become total.

And therefore, last week, to find the well water changing colour and consistency due to sewage inflow was an unsettling experience for the residents.

“The sump was also smelling bad, and therefore we had completely stopped the inflow of water supplied by Metro Water. Even the borewells could not be used. For nearly two days, we were literally living without water, as everything was smelling. If the sump had been clean, and did not bear the signs of contamination, we would have bought Metro Water and filled it. That option was also closed to us.”

On the third day of the crisis, the apartment association took up the issue with the zonal officer of Zone 13, Greater Chennai Corporation.

“They were not able to identify where the sewer line was cut, as the pit was filled with sewage. On July 20, they identified the cut line, and started fixing it, with the zonal officer arranging for the use of a heavy-duty sucker machine. Now, the stagnation has reduced and we assume the problem has been fixed. It is a relief, but getting here was hardly easy.”

Janani remarks that the zonal officer “has been extremely helpful, conducting three meetings with residents, and even going the extra mile whenever necessary”. However, she also points out that the situation could be better managed if there were greater coordination between GCC and the other line agencies, Metro Water and Tangedco, as their services are likely to be disrupted due to disturbances on account of the SWD work.

“As expectations from the new SWD work are huge, we would not mind the inconveniences as long as they do not become unbearable due to avoidable factors such as poor coordination.”

Poor coordination between line agencies, say residents

G Srinivas, a resident of Third Main Road — Eastern section, at Kasturbai Nagar, notes the older stormwater drain was far from defectless, in terms of alignment. The road’s gradient also left a lot to be desired, sloping in the wrong direction. The SWD system did trifling little to address this issue. It had to be overhauled.

“Now, they have redone the whole thing. On the Eastern part of Third Main Road, the slope is towards First Cross Road, a topographical feature in existence for around 50 years. They have realigned it and made the eastern end higher in a manner that would eventually (after the SWD work on Third Main Road is completed in its entirely) ensure rainwater flow into the Buckingham canal,” says Srinivas.

The issue, according to this Kasturba Nagar resident, is the mismatch between the size of the work and the existing level of coordination between the line agencies involved, directly and indirectly.

“There is absolutely no coordination between Greater Chennai Corporation the and other line agencies, namely the electricity board and Metro Water,” Srinivas says.

The problems reportedly showed up early, at the very beginning, when the road was being dug up. With JCBs wading into the scene, the Metro Water pipelines got damaged; so did the Tangedco cables.

Srinivas notes that it has required considerable prodding for these utilities to be fixed by the respective agencies. He also reports a peculiar pattern: “The damage would happen in the day, and the repairs would be carried out in the dead of night.” Due to this practice, residents are unable to ascertain the nature of the redemptive work: There is no telling whether they are quick-fixes or more lasting solutions.

Srinivas is filled with fearful apprehension about the quality of remedial services in the future.

“From what we have seen of the SWD work, The Metro Water lines are below the ‘concrete SWD boxes’ and and if any issue relating to these lines crop up in the future, how would the problem rectified? When three to four government departments are working shoulder to shoulder, one would normally expect smooth coordination. A huge electric cable near my house starts burning every time there is heavy rain and water stagnation. It is more than a month and a half since this issue first cropped up, and Tangedco has not attended to it yet.”

Residents of Third Main Road expect the ordeal to continue for longer than they can gracefully endure it. Srinivas underlines the factor driving this fear.

Third Main Road consists of three sections: eastern, middle and western. “The middle and western half have not been connected. They have not even started the work to have them connected. The road cutting has to happen. In the middle section, the stormwater drain work has happened, but the connectivity to the western section is pending. For that, the work has to cross Third Cross Road and get to the other side, which marks the western section of Third Main Road. When that work is going to start is anybody’s guess. Due to the lack of connectivity, whenever it rains, there is water stagnation.”

Srinivas calls attention to another issue, the SWD level increasing the height of the road, and what that may imply for some residents.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, I live in an independent house. As the road level has risen, rainwater would be trapped inside my compound. Besides RWH structures, I have constructed three recharge wells, two in the front and one in the rear section, and they clear the rainwater.”