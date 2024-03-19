ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Iyyappanthangal want dumping of garbage along canal to be stopped

March 19, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of Srinivasapuram in Iyyappanthangal are facing hardships because of the dumping of garbage along the canal . The residents are not only facing issues regarding the dumping of garbage but also due to thick smoke emanating from the burning of the garbage. 

C. Senthilkumar, a resident of VGN Enclave in Iyyappanthangal, said the garbage which was previously dumped along the perimeter of Porur lake near the Maduram Nagar localities was stopped after an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). However in the past few months, the Iyyappanthangal panchayat started dumping garbage near the vacant lands of Srinivasapuram causing severe hardships to the residents. 

The residents are concerned because underground water pipeline is located in the vacant land. They fear the garbage dumping would pollute the drinking water. Some anti-social elements are burning the garbage at night creating nauseating smell in the locality, they say.

A senior official of the Iyyappanthangal panchayat which comes under the Kancheepuram district said the civic body had sought land in Kundrathur taluk and once it was allotted, the garbage dumping would be stopped.

