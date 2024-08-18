GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Iyyapanthangal face hardship as garbage collection halts

Updated - August 18, 2024 10:39 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 10:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Residents are dumping garbage on vacant land and road margins as garbage trucks have stopped turning up.

The door-to-door collection of waste has come to a halt at Iyyappanthangal. The panchayat has been collecting garbage with battery-operated vehicles. But conservancy workers have stopped visiting VGN Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Ashok Brindavan Nagar, and Subbiah Nagar.

The residents are dumping the garbage on vacant land and road margins. When they raised the issue, panchayat officials cited space constraints as the reason and said the conservancy workers would return soon. Thereafter, garbage was collected for a day, before coming to a halt again.

S. Kumar, Iyyappanthangal.

Panchayat responds:

A panchayat official says the Kancheepuram Collectorate has stopped disposing of the garbage in the overflowing dump, which has been shut as ordered by the National Green Tribunal. A dump has been allotted at Appur. The garbage trucks will be deployed soon.

Poor roads

The road leading from Ganesh Nagar Main Road to Krishna Nagar 6th Street at Agaramthen near Tambaram is in a poor condition. As these roads do not have storm water drains, a mild spell of rain results in their getting submerged. Hundreds of motorists use these roads to reach the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road and the Velachery Main Road. The poor condition of these roads inconveniences the residents.

B. Santhanam, Agaramthen.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

