Residents of Gummidipoondi want a sub post office building to be constructed

Residents of Gummidipoondi have been requesting for a post office which is accessible for all persons. Gummidipoondi being a big locality with several big industries functioning the presence of a post office located on the first floor of a rented building poses hardships to hundreds of customers.

Social activist and advocate S. Suresh Babu said a predominant section of customers visiting the post office in Gummidipoondi are senior citizens and pensioners. Moreover, the Gummidipoondi sub post office has 14 branch post offices. In this situation the post office functioning on the first floor of a building in a cramped space poses severe hardships to the senior citizens.

Though land was allotted for the construction of a post office building, the Postal department had failed to construct a building. The vacant land allotted for the postal department was encroached a few years ago and the encroachment was removed after the residents took the issue to the Postal department and the revenue officials of the State government.

The resident also points out that based on the several petitions given to the Postal department, senior officials of the department visited the site in May this year, but no steps have been taken to start construction of a post office.

G. Natarajan, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, said a proposal has been sent to department headquarters seeking approval for constructing a building for Gummidipoondi sub post office. While the site was recently reclaimed from encroachments the space has been found not to be adequate for constructing post office. So, another site has been identified near SIPCOT complex to build new office spread over a minimum of 1,500 sq.ft. and measures are being taken to secure the retrieved land by the department.