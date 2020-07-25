Residents of Chromepet, surrounding areas complain of erratic water supply

Residents of Chromepet, Pallavaram, Old Pallavaram (Zamin Pallavaram), Hasthinapuram, and Keezhkattalai — localities that come under Pallavapuram Municipality — complain that over the last few weeks, they have been receiving water only once in every 10 days.

The inordinate delay in the supply of water under Chembarambakkam drinking water scheme of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is a long-standing problem. “For the past many years, we are receiving piped water under Palar Drinking Water Scheme of TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply & Drainage Board). As the supply was not adequate, the Tamil Nadu government, in 2011 decided to extend the CMWSSB’s Chembarambakkam drinking water scheme to Pallavapuram Municipality. The government set 2017 as the deadline to supply water under Chembarambakkam scheme to the Pallavapuram Municipality; but the work is yet to be completed. To facilitate the Chembarambakkam scheme, the Pallavapuram Municipality has constructed a water tank and the main pipes have been laid. Only work on providing connections to the houses is pending,” says P. K. Ravi, a resident of Padmanabha Nagar in Hasthinapuram. According to Federation of Civic and Welfare Associations of Pallavapuram Municipality, pipes have been laid from Chembarambakkam lake, through Kamarajar Salai, Kalaivaner Street, and Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Anakaputhur, and Pammal Main Road, Pammal, to Pallavaram, Chromepet, Hasthinapuram, and Keezhkattalai. The Federation also points out that reesidents are buying water from private suppliers as water supply under Palar scheme is unreliable.

“The Federation has requested that till water from the Chembarabakkam scheme is available, the Federation requests the Pallavapuram Municipality to supply water through tankers,” says C. Murugaiyan, secretary, Federation of Civic and Welfare Associations of Pallavapuram Municipality.