Residents of Choolaimedu’s Gangai Amman Koil Street complain of goat menace

October 22, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of ward 109 under zone 9 in Gangai Amman Koil Street in Thiruvalluvar Puram, Choolaimedu, said they had been grappling with a persistent problem for years: over 80 goats, that roam freely in the neighbourhood.

Dasprakash, a resident, said: “Due to the menace, the 25-foot road has become a hotbed for traffic jams, posing risks to pedestrians, especially schoolchildren, trapped amid goats and vehicles. The situation is compounded by the unhygienic conditions arising from feeding the goats by the road, leading to potential health hazards due to leftover food and plastic bags strewn around. We are unable to invite guests over since many find the stench and goat droppings disgusting.”

Another local added that many had appealed to the owner, who usually sat near the location, to get the animals to graze elsewhere. “She yells at people approaching her and even abuses those who complain about the situation. The issue has not been addressed by any officer till now,” the local said.

Mr. Dasprakash added that parked vehicles had suffered damages from goats mounting them, leaving behind dents and scratches. “Even attempts to grow plants are futile, as the goats just eat them,” he stated.

Health Officer of the Greater Chennai Corporation, M. Jagadeesan, acknowledged the issue and cited unclear laws regarding the capture of goats and lack of designated facilities for their containment. He assured the residents of immediate action, stating, “We will warn the owners and ask them to move their animals, considering the safety of the locals.”