Residents of Choolaimedu want resumption of mini- bus services

November 19, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

Choolaimedu covers three divisions: 108, 112, and a portion of 109. The locality has a huge residential population, but it suffers from poor transport because of its narrow roads.

It is located strategically, connecting several arterial roads, including Arcot Road and Nelson Manickam Road, and the Nungambakkam railway station. But there are no bus services to the railway station and to Vadapalani and Koyambedu.

This causes severe inconvenience to residents, especially senior citizens. Those who do not own vehicles have to depend on autorickshaws.

A few years ago, the Tamil Nadu government, considering the hardships of the residents as also the narrow roads of the locality, operated mini-buses to the nearby bus termini and the railway station located within a five-kilometre radius. However, the operation of these mini-buses was stopped.

The autorickshaws fleece the residents. At present, residents board buses on either Nelson Manicam Road or Arcot Road. The residents request the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to resume the mini-bus services (S32, S33, and S35).

Dr. A. Paneerselvam, president, Choolaimedu Exnora Innovators Club.

MTC responds:

A senior official of the MTC said the mini-bus fleet had been reduced from nearly 200 to 60 because of lack of revenue. But the revival of any route would be considered based on the demand of residents.

-------------------------------

Pozhichalur has become a busy residential area because of its proximity to the GST Road.

However, good roads and street lights remain a dream for its residents. In particular, the amenities at Arul Murugan Nagar, which has many streets, have not improved in the past decade.

The 2nd Street at Arul Murugan Nagar is so bad that there is no sign of a paved road after the rains started. Rainwater stagnates even a week after a spell of rain.

S. Mohan, Pozhichalur.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)