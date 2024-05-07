Residents of Chennai’s Thiruvanmiyur stop illegal road from coming up on their beach

May 07, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Chennai

Following representations from local residents about the ongoing preparations for an illegal road near Arupadai Veedu Temple near Thiruvanmiyur Beach, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) acted swiftly by removing three heaps of bituminous material.

Residents alleged that the material was placed by an elected representative for an unauthorised road, linking East Coast Road (ECR) to low-income group residences on the beach. Civic authorities said the Corporation was not planning to lay roads in the beach area and would not allow any unauthorised construction, as it would be a violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations.

According to Velusamy, 52, a resident who had lived close to the beach for 30 years, local residents had earlier paved paths to their homes using debris piled on the side of the carriageway. “Over time the loose sand was removed, and it became a lane. People are planning to build a similar lane closer to the sea as dwellings keep increasing,” he said.

“An illegal new road is being built after dumping of debris close to the beach shoreline. This is in complete violation of the CRZ notification. Similar attempts made a few years back to build such illegal new roads and beach beautification proposals along the coastal stretches from Thiruvanmiyur up to Uthandi, within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits, were stalled after judicial interventions / judgements of the Madras High Court,” said Charu Govindan, coordinator, Voice of People, in her mail to the GCC Commissioner, Chennai District Collector and Chennai’s District Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA) chairperson and State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA).

G. Surendran, a resident of Kalakshetra Colony for 12 years, said: “The materials were heaped on the land to lay a road late on May 3, 2024. The location is not monitored with CCTVs, so it is tough to ascertain who placed the material there.“

Local councillor J. Kayalvizhi was not available for comment despite attempts to reach her.

After the issue was raised at the highest level, the GCC zonal engineer inspected the spot and said the debris was being removed. “No tender or approval was sought to lay a road in this location. There will not be any road until proper sanctions have been awarded,” he said.

Asked about the presence of the construction material, he said it was “milling material” and would be removed as soon as possible. “Milling material is the removed top layer of a bituminous road. This is used as a filler agent when roads sink or break and cannot even be used for patchwork,” he explained.

“The Corporation is planning to permanently prevent heavy vehicles from using the pathway in front of the temple’s entrance to access the vacant land or lanes. This move aims to prevent the dumping of debris,” he added.

