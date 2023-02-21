ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Bharani Street in Velachery irked by delay in storm-water drain construction work

February 21, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Bharani Street in Velachery are finding it difficult to access their houses because of the delay in the completion of the storm-water drain project.

The storm-water drain work, which had been started more than 20 days ago, was yet to completed, with some residents having to face the problem of the water and sewage pipelines damaged by the workers who were engaged in the construction of the drain network.

Ramamurthy Rangarajan, a resident of the street, said his family had been facing severe hardships due to the damage caused to the water and sewage pipelines in his house and also due to the lack of access to his home because of the half complete construction of the drain. He said the local officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation had promised that the work would be completed within a week, but it was yet to end even after 20 days. He complained that his family, which comprised three senior citizens and a two-month old baby, were finding it hard to move around due to the trenches and pipes.

A senior official of Adyar zone said the delay in completing the construction of the storm-water drain was due to the contractor’s manpower issues and pointed out that the work had been restarted on Monday. He added that the drain work would be completed by the end of this week.

