Residents of areas falling under Sriperumbudur constituency give charter of demands to candidates, ahead of Lok Sabha polls

April 16, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Residents of various areas, including Ambattur and Chitlapakkam, which fall under the Sriperumbudur constituency, have drafted a charter of demands for the candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha election.

Members of the United Welfare Associations in Ambattur want some of the long-pending civic issues to be addressed. “We want the new MP to take up the long-awaited project to widen the Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road between Padi and Thiruninravur to ease traffic congestion. This will also help sprucing up of the Ambattur OT bus terminus,” said S. Suresh, the association’s president.

Residents have also sought the winning candidate to take up the issue of the subway to replace the level crossing in Ambattur railway station. R.Sathyavel, general secretary of the association, said the work has been halted for over six months now. The work is crucial as many pedestrians risk their lives to cross the tracks.

Residents called their discussion with the sitting MP T.R.Baalu on the issue earlier too and wanted speedy execution of the project. Other demands include stoppage of all trains bound to Chennai Central at Ambattur railway station and construction of a government general hospital in Ambattur.

The Chitlapakkam Residents’ Associations Coordination Committee has also put together a 16-point charter of demands to the candidates. Their demands include speedy completion of MRTS works between St.Thomas Mount and Velachery to operate trains, restoration of concession in train fare for elderly passengers, exemption of GST for medical insurance up to ₹5 lakh and a comprehensive underground sewerage scheme.

The dire need to protect the water bodies from sewage pollution and daily water supply from Chembarambakkam reservoir were other demands.

“We briefed Mr. Baalu about the pressing issues during a recent meeting. We also explained our demands to various other candidates and representatives of political parties during door-to-door canvassing and meetings. We have also sent detailed e-mails to the candidates about the needs of the locality,” said P.Viswanathan, the committee’s convenor.

