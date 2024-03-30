GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents of Anjur village in T.N. flay panchayat officials for constructing new road to benefit private builder

Village residents said the 40-ft road was being built using government land that had been allotted for a ration shop

March 30, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A 40-feet road being laid to benefit a private builder, using government land, in Anjur village in Chengalpattu district

A 40-feet road being laid to benefit a private builder, using government land, in Anjur village in Chengalpattu district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A ration shop in their locality has been a long-pending demand of the residents of Anjur village, located in Chengalpattu district.

While the absence of a ration shop has been a grievance for several years, village residents are now worried that panchayat officials are using portions of poromboke land which could potentially be used to construct a ration shop, to pave a 40-feet wide road to a private property. 

S. Saranraj, a resident of Anjur new village, said the village has more than 500 ration card-holders who have to travel more than 3 km to Eechankaranai village of Kunnam panchayat union, to get essential items.

The village residents have been requesting the Chengalpattu Collector to construct a ration shop in their village as it would help women access essential items easily. However, the panchayat has not taken any steps to allot space for the construction of a ration shop though ample poromboke land is available, they say. 

In the meantime the Panchayat officials have started paving a new 40-feet road, using a portion of government land meant for the ration shop, to benefit a private builder. Social activist D. Jaikumar said a portion of the poromboke land located in survey no. 401/1 along the Naval Eri of Anjur village was being used to pave a new road for the builder. In the entire panchayat, not a single road has been paved with a 40-feet width as most interior roads are only 12 feet wide, he charged. 

A senior revenue official of the Kattankulathur Panchayat Union, said they have received a representation from the village residents and once the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were over, surveying of the land where the road was being paved would be taken up.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.