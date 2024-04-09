Residents of Anjur facing voltage fluctuations, frequent power cuts

April 09, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The residents of Anjur village, located adjacent to the Mahindra World City near Kattankulathur, are having sleepless nights due to voltage fluctuations and frequent power cuts for the past one month. The villagers have been requesting for the installation of a new distribution transformer at the earliest to tide over the fluctuation issue.

S. Saravanan, a resident of Sangothiamman Koil Street, said there are several streets in the Anjur new village where more than 1,000 houses are located. The residents in the locality, now fear the summer months, as the electricity demand increases leading to low voltage problems besides frequent power disruptions.

The villagers have been requesting the Chengalpattu Collector and the officials of Tangedco since last year to provide relief to their problems by installing a transformer. While the officials began preparations for commissioning a new distribution transformer by installing concrete poles and other equipment, the main transformer is yet to be installed.

The villagers are also frustrated as the electricity officials were eager to install a distribution transformer at a multi-storey apartment coming up near the village, while delaying the installation of the facility in their area.

A senior official of the Chengalpattu circle of Tangedco said the delay was due to shortage of transformers. The new transformer would be installed by the end of this week after which the residents would not have any voltage problems, the official assured.

