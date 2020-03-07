Residents of Alandur apartment complex join the sustainability movement, make their own compost

Last July, when residents started moving into Casagrand Aristo, a 320-unit apartment complex spread over 5 acres in Alandur, a huge challenge was already in store. A month before that, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had announced that it would no longer accept bio-degradable waste from bulk waste generators, which included multi-storeyed apartments and gated communities.

The apartment complex comes under Ward 162 in Zone 12 of GCC.

As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the civic body mandated that bio-degradable waste should be composted within the premises and the recyclable waste handed over to authorised recyclers.

“The election for the RWA was held in December 2018 and Casagrand Aristo Owners Welfare Association (CGAOWA) was registered in March 2019. Having an RWA helped in putting together a plan for better waste management,” says Association secretary K.M. Rajan.

Sustained efforts for the past eight months have helped this community achieve total compliance in segregation and process all organic waste within the premises.

Waste being processed. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

As with any waste management initiative, it wasn’t a smooth ride to begin with, as getting over 300 families to follow total segregation was a mammoth task.

“With residents just moving in, we sought time from GCC to set up the necessary infrastructure as well as educate the residents on the rules, which was the major challenge. We also used this time to create an organisational structure for the Association,” adds Rajan.

Planning and awareness

The Association formed a core committee comprising 34 executive committee members and five management committee members. The core committee members also served as block level representatives.

The committee members then conducted orientation programmes for the residents, domestic staff, housekeeping staff and gardeners in the community. Awareness pamphlets were distributed. Experts from the Corporation and environmental NGOs were brought in to raise awareness on source segregation.

“Educating the stakeholders was the major challenge. We created posters and put them up on notice boards and at each block with the different types of waste and clear guidelines on how they should be segregated. Periodical reminders were sent through WhatsApp messages and email. We also involved children in the process through quizzes and fun activities because they will have to carry the baton in the future,” says Aditya Krishnan, a core committee member, who was part of the awareness campaigns.

Trial and error

Each step was a learning process for this community. “Initially, we placed two colour-coded bins at each block for the residents to drop segregated waste. More often than not, mixed waste landed in the bins and the burden of segregation fell on the housekeeping staff. This prompted us to initiate door-to-door collection of waste,” adds Rajan.

Biodegradable waste is layered with cocopeat and microbes to generate organic compost. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The RWA committee decided to implement a ‘two-bin, one-bag’ system. Each house was given a green bin for organic waste, red bin for reject waste and a bag for dry and recyclable waste. The Association also procured three aerobic digesters from a Bengaluru-based firm which provides waste management solutions to urban communities.

Enforcement

According to Aditya, the key to successful waste management is community awareness and participation. “Once we set up the digesters and procured the bins and bags, a mass meeting was organised and the residents were given guidelines on what goes into each bin and the bag. We educated the housekeeping staff, gardeners, and facility managers. The housekeeping staff take the information charts to the houses to motivate new residents to segregate waste. The committee members also conduct awareness programmes to ensure compliance,” he adds.

The process

The door-to-door collection happens from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every day. Four teams, comprising two housekeeping staff in each team, collect the segregated waste from the eight blocks. One aerobic digester, each having a capacity of 1.5 tonnes, is used at a time.

The aerobic digester can take in about 1.5 tonnes of organic waste. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Organic compost is harvested every 45 days. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The organic waste is composted with layers of cocopeat and microbes. The community generates about 50 to 60 kg of organic waste in a day.

The first batch of compost, weighing about 300 kg, was harvested in 45 days.

“The generated compost is used in the common garden, and individual kitchen/balcony or terrace gardens. We are also in talks with a nursery to sell the compost for a nominal amount,” says Rajan.

Harvested compost is used for gardening at Casagrand Aristo. | Photo Credit: Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

The entire process cost the Association nearly ₹3 lakh which was spent from the corpus fund. “We look at it as a valuable investment and our payback is the positive contribution we make to the environment by preventing waste from going to the landfills,” says Aditya.