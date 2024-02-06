GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents of AGS Colony initiate citizen’s audit to address flooding in the area

They have planned to file a petition under the Right to Information Act, seeking various details of the lake, including drain capacity and downstream connectivity, from the Water Resources Department and the Greater Chennai Corporation

February 06, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association and GIS consultant Dayanand Krishnan conducting an inspection in the area on Tuesday.

Members of AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association and GIS consultant Dayanand Krishnan conducting an inspection in the area on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) from West Velachery has initiated a citizen’s audit and roped in a geographic information system (GIS) consultant in an attempt to understand the multiple causes of recurrent flooding in the area and work out possible solutions.

In December 2023, Cyclone Michaung caused flooding in several localities including Velachery, West Velachery, and Madipakkam. Due to the rainwater run-off from Velachery lake, hundreds of residents faced severe hardships. Particularly, AGS Colony in West Velachery, Srinivasa Nagar in Madipakkam, and areas along the Pallikaranai marshland in East Velachery suffered huge damage.

The members of the RWA, accompanied by GIS consultant Dayanand Krishnan, inspected the Velachery lake and the nearby downstream areas on Tuesday. In the initial study, the various factors affecting the Velachery lake and the possible causes for flooding were analysed.

As per the study, the waterbody does not have proper tank bunds, surplus weir arrangements are absent, and the only available sluice gates do not function. The study also found that though storm-water drains were linked to the lake, they were carrying sewage.

The group of residents and Mr. Krishnan have planned to file a petition under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, seeking various details of the lake, including drain capacity and downstream connectivity, from the Water Resources Department and the Greater Chennai Corporation. The group also plans to carry out a canal elevation study from AGS Colony to the marshland, a flooding study for AGS Colony with the help of GIS mapping, and identify various bottlenecks for surplus water in the marshland till Kazhuveli.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.