Areas falling under Teynampet and Adyar zones may experience sewage overflow on August 23 and 24 as work will be carried out to change the pipeline on Corporation Road, Perungudi zone.

According to a press release, some of the sewage pumping stations in Adyar and Perungudi will not be operational. Residents may raise complaints regarding sewage overflow to Metrowater engineers at 8144930909/8144930238/8144930224, or 8144930913.