Residents of Abhiramapuram complain of frequently-occurring minor accidents  

April 20, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

Residents of Abhiramipuram First and Third Street find themselves in danger of accidents where these two roads meet. At this cross junction, motorists snub their nose at traffic rules. The lack of traffic signals emboldens them to do so. The absence of speed breakers in the vicinity of the junction does not help matters. The junction being circumscribed by commerce, it swarms with haphazardly parked vehicles.

Greater Chennai Corporation is responsible for installation of speed breakers and traffic signals in consultation with the planning wing of the traffic police. A resident of the neighbourhood draws attention to his futile efforts to get GCC to take steps to introduce these safety measures. A convex mirror should also be among those measures.

So far, only minor accidents have happened, and one obviously cannot stick to the Pollyannaish belief that this junction is made only for minor accidents.

Venkataraman, a habitue of this area, shares his experience: “At this junction, motorists are often blindsided by upcoming motorists. Recently, my wife and I were, when an upcoming, speeding motorcyclist hit our motorcycle from the left side, and we fell with our motorcycle. We escaped with minor bruises. But everyone need not be so lucky every day. A speed breaker and a convex mirror are an absolute necessity here.”