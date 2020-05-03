Residents of a shelter in Chennai learn a new skill during the lockdown and put it to good use

If you walked into Greater Chennai Corporation’s shelter for women with disabilities in Nungambakkam, your are likely to be witness the making of masks.

When this writer got in touch with them recently over the phone, work was going on in full swing.

Every one was at their post. Mary and Matilda were said to be cutting the cotton cloth into small workable pieces. Aswini, Kalaiselvi, Nadhiya and Lakshmi were cutting the naada (string) to be attached to the cloth; and Krishnaveni and Rajeswari were getting the folds right and snipping extra threads.

On the ground floor, Shanthi and Manimegalai were plugging away at their sewing machines.

This small team, all residents of Better World Shelter for Women with Disability, have been turning out an average of 300 cloth masks every day, over the last few weeks.

Apart from Shanthi, a tailor with loco-motor disability, none of them has any experience in sewing or making masks. The pandemic has forced them to learn the new skill.

One of Shanthi’s customers, a Corporation employee, brought her the first order. “I used to stitch blouses for her and she asked me if I could stitch masks,” says Shanthi. She was given 20 meters of cloth and asked to make 1000 masks. “We made 350 pieces with it in one-and-a-half days,” says Shanthi.

Another requirement was for Corporation’s frontline workers. “Initially, there was a shortage of masks in the city and that’s how orders started coming in, and it was always by word of mouth,” says Aiswarya Rao, director of the Centre and a paediatrician by profession. Initially, she says, Shanthi was helped by two others, but as there was a growing sense of urgency, the other residents from the shelter joined in. Some of the residents are wheelchair-basketball players and a few others are working in private firms; most of them are at the hostel ever since the lockdown began.

All those who showed interest in the work were given roles based on their ability. Manimegalai did not know how to use the sewing machine; now she stitches 50 pieces a day. Matilda Foneca, a wheelchair-basketball player, juggles a call centre job and keeping a count of the masks. The masks are priced between ₹40 and ₹ 45 and they got their first cheque recently.

“Most of us have learnt a new skill that is going to keep us economically independent in this crisis,” says Matilda. The women plan to divide the money they earn among themselves. To place an order, call 9677225069.