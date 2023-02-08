Residents join hands with voluntary organisations to restore an old lake at Madambakkam

February 08, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

A lake, dating back to the British era, at Madambakkam near Tambaram is being spruced up. Residents have joined hands with voluntary organisations to restore Madambakkam Sitheri lake.

Like many other waterbodies on the city’s peripheral areas, Madambakkam Sitheri too faced challenges of sewage pollution and garbage dumping along its periphery. Nearly 80% of the eco restoration work has been completed so far with the joint efforts of Care Earth Trust, a city-based biodiversity research organisation, Madambakkam Residents’ Welfare Associations and Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal.

On Wednesday, several members of the association, volunteers from Rotary Club and students were involved in cleaning the periphery of the lake.

M.K. Mohanarangan, a resident of Madambakkam, said the lake was a source of groundwater recharge. “It has remained neglected for several years. We now want to maintain it clean to replenish water table,” he said.

Residents’ plea

Residents have been urging the Tambaram Corporation to shift the composting centre in the lake’s foreshore area.

V. Sadasivam of Madambakkam said leachate from the waste processing place seeped into the ground and polluted the lake. The Corporation should shift it to another site.

Spread over seven acres, the lake still has an ayacut area and its storage capacity is nearly 1.7 million cubic feet.

S. Thirunavukkarasu, advisor, Care Earth Trust, said the surplus water from the waterbody reached Vengaivasal lake and finally joined the Pallikaranai swamp. “We have deepened and dredged about 15,000 cubic metre of earth so far and used it for strengthening the bund and forming a new bund,” he said.

Recalling about British era structures in the lake, he said the sluice was constructed during 1888 and was mentioned in government records. The sluice is of brick work in lime mortar.

Both the sluice and weir, which were neglected, would have to be repaired apart from putting up a fence to prevent dumping of garbage in the lake. Once the restoration work is completed, the lake’s capacity would be increased to 20,000 kilo litres, he said.