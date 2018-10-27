Residents join effort to harness rainwater

more-in

With the twin objectives of reducing waterlogging and improving groundwater levels, residents of several areas are now keen on harnessing rainwater in public spaces as well. They have begun constructing recharge wells along corners of roads and pavements.

Recharge wells — small well-like structures — are either constructed along road corners or inside stormwater drain networks. Members of the R.A. Puram (West) Residents Association (RAPRA) have constructed 12 such structures in their area, including on First Main Road, Fourth Main Road and Second Cross Street — areas prone to flooding.

They have joined hands with the Rain Centre, which provides technical advice on construction of recharge wells. V.R. Rangarajan, secretary, RAPRA, said recharge wells were being built at junctions of vulnerable areas, with the support of people in the locality. Corporation authorities should fund such initiatives, he added.

More residents are pitching in to find a permanent solution to inundation in their areas, apart from rainwater harvesting structures in their houses, note volunteers of the Rain Centre.

‘Major breakthrough’

Sekar Raghavan, director, Rain Centre, said several places including Mylapore and the Ananthapadmaswamy temple in Adyar, were also being provided with such structures. Nearly 25 more places have been identified.

“Rainwater harvesting has graduated to public spaces and this is a major breakthrough. Mylapore MLA R. Nataraj has also taken the initiative to build 100 such wells in the constituency. Work is on near C.V. Raman Road, Alwarpet,” he added.

Bhoomika Trust has also joined hands with the Rain Centre to implement the project in 14 slum areas.

The Centre has also submitted recommendations to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to address the water crisis.