Residents irked by tardy pace of SWD work

Undue delay in completing a stormwater drain (SWD) work on VGN Street in Darasathapuram near Vadapalani is irking residents. Following the recent spells of rain, VGN Street has become slushy and slippery.

VGN Street is one of the other streets in the neighbourhood where construction including widening of stormwater drain has been taken up by the Greater Chennai Corporation (Zone – 10 Kodambakkam) as part of Integrated Storm Water Drain (ISWD) project.

“Last week, a two-wheeler rider skid and fell down from the bike on VGN Street at night,” says B. Kathiresan, a resident of Vadapalani.

Residents say that work is going on the for the past six months.

Ever since, the SWD work was taken up, they were not able to use their vehicles. School vans and autorickshaws have stopped entering the street, say residents.

To add to their houses, mounds of dug up soil have been dumped in front of many houses.

In fact, loads of blue metal have been kept dumped at one end of the street for the past few weeks. They are meant to level the uneven portion of the stretch where the drain work has been completed, say residents.

Except for a few streets, the SWD work has got completed in most of the streets in the neighbourhood.

“Steps will be taken to relay the road soon,” says a Corporation official.