Residents irked by garbage pile-ups in Ashok Nagar

They say waste is cleared from Third Avenue Road only once in a fortnight

Residents Third Avenue Road off Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road, in Ashok Nagar are irked by the fact that garbage bins are not cleared regularly. They complain that the garbage in the bins overflow onto the footpath.

“The garbage pile-ups invite stray dogs,” says K. Sivan, a resident of Ashok Nagar.

Residents also complain about construction debris being dumped in the bins, especially at night. At some spots, the footpath can be found damaged due to indiscriminate dumping of construction debris on it. Residents point out that the waste in the bins along the stretch is cleared only once in a fortnight.

When asked about this, a Greater Chennai Corporation official cites want of adequate garbage collection vehicles in the Kodambakkam zone.

“However, steps will be taken to remove the garbage pile-ups from the road,” says the official.

Aug 31, 2019

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

