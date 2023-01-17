Residents in southern suburbs of Chennai demand MTC to run link bus services to nearby railway stations

January 17, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The residents of several interior suburbs in south Chennai who have come to depend on the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and the suburban train services operated between Chennai Beach and Tambaram have one main grouse – the absence of a dependable interlinking bus service. Despite the availability of bus termini, the absence of small and regular bus services has resulted in commuters, especially women office-goers, being unable to use the suburban train services.

The residents of Pallikaranai, Medavakkam, Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam, Moovarasampet, Nanganallur and Vengaivasal have difficulty accessing the suburban train services on the Tambaram section due to poor public transport. The localities, comprising Medavakkam, Ullagaram-Puzhithivakkam and Nanganallur, have bus termini that have remained under utilised. With most of the bus services either terminated or extended, the facilities have become almost non-functional, operating only skeleton services.

The Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam locality, sandwiched between Velachery Main Road and Medavakkam Main Road, has become a popular residential area, with the southern arm of Inner Ring Road cutting short the travel time to GST Road. However, the bus terminus located in Balaji Nagar has very few bus services to provide the last-mile connectivity to the railway stations of Pazhavanthangal and St. Thomas Mount, to help commuters use the suburban train services.

T. Murugan, a resident of Annai Theresa Nagar, Ullagaram, said there were only a few busses running from the Balaji Nagar bus terminus to the Pazhavanthangal and St. Thomas Mount railway stations. Even during peak hours, the residents had to rely on share autorickshaws to reach the stations. He wanted the officials of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to operate more short services linking the railway stations of MRTS and suburban train routes.

Similarly, the residents of localities in and around Medavakkam pointed out that more bus services should be operated between Medavakkam and St. Thomas Mount railway station, as there were more buses being operated on Velachery Main Road, linking it to the locality’s railway station. Residents also complained that the Medavakkam bus terminus had buses plying to Tambaram and Velachery, while the thickly-populated route via Medavakkam Main Road had been ignored.

Even the residents of Nanganallur, Vanuvampet and Moovarasampet pointed out that though MTC operated several bus services from the terminus located in SBI Colony, the much needed one for the residents was a link to the Pazhavanthangal railway station. The absence of link services forces the residents to cough up more money for autorickshaws.

Social activist V. Rama Rao said the Minister for Rural Industries, including cottage industries, small Industries, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, and Alandur MLA T.M. Anbarasan had launched a share autorickshaw for the benefit of commuters at the Pazhavanthangal railway station, but the services were limited.

While the bus termini in the southern suburbs remain under utilised, the residents of Arumbakkam, Choolaimedu and Kodambakkam, also pointed out that the bus terminus located in MMDA Colony was used more as a parking space for private vehicles than for running the already limited MTC bus services.

A senior official of MTC said small bus services were already being operated fully, and once any new small buses were purchased, the services would be expanded to these localities.