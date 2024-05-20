Residents in some areas of Tambaram Corporation now get piped water every three days

The residents of East Tambaram and West Tambaram now get piped drinking water every three days. This comes in the wake of the Tambaram Corporation taking steps to augment the drinking water supply for meeting the peak summer month demand for a section of residents. Previously, the civic body had maintained the supply every five days.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior civic body official said a total of 73 million litres a day (MLD) was required to supply water to the 70 divisions covered under the five zones. As it is peak summer, Corporation Commissioner Alagu Meena has directed the officials to increase the frequency of water supply for zones 4 and 5, covering Perungalathur, Peerkankaranai, West Tambaram, East Tambaram, and Madambakkam.

The official said zones 4 and 5 had more than four lakh residents. The zones are supplied with water from 18 deep borewells and the Palar basin. To increase the water supply, 14 borewells have been renovated through which 4 MLD of water is expected to be received.

The civic body has also installed new pipelines for a length of 52 km in the Palar basin for getting an additional 2.5 MLD of water. It has also deposited ₹100 crore to the Tamil Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) to get 4 MLD of water, for which work was in progress, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.