Residents in parts of north Chennai struggle as stray dog menace grows

February 20, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

At half past midnight, at least 29 stray dogs, including three puppies were spotted along a less than a kilometre-long stretch in Choolai. Nearly six kilometres away, residents of areas in and around Kodungaiyur pinpoint to the growing stray dog menace with the dump yard turning into a feeding area for the animals.

Many residential localities in and around the northern part of the city are reeling under stray dog menace.

Ganesan Perumal, a resident of Krishnamoorthy Nagar, Kodungaiyur, said there were several stray dogs in residential localities near the Kodungaiyur dumping yard, including Ezhil Nagar, R.R. Nagar, Krishnamoorthy Nagar and K.K.D. Nagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recently, a stray dog chased two women and a baby travelling on a two-wheeler. They tried to speed up but the vehicle skidded and they fell down. Fortunately, they escaped unhurt. No action is being taken to control the menace here. The Kodungaiyur dumping yard has turned into a feeding ground for stray dogs. There are at least five to six animals on our street during the day, and 15 to 20 at night. These animals have made it difficult for people to walk on the road,” he said.

Kumar, a resident of Choolai, said that almost every midnight, a resident feeds stray dogs in and around T.K. Mudali Street as a result of which at least 10 to 20 dogs from neighbouring streets wandered around, making it difficult for motorists returning home after work at late night hours.

A resident of Perambur said stray dogs were spotted on many streets in and around Jamalia Nagar, Hyder Garden and SBI Officers Colony after 11 p.m. “There are packs of stray dogs in almost every street in our locality at night. The animals chase people walking on the stretch or those returning home in two-wheelers. Each pack contains at least six dogs,” he said.

In Pattalam, Nanditha (name changed), a resident, pointed out that there are at least 15 to 20 stray dogs in her locality. “It is scary to walk on the streets in the evening or night hours. Most of these dogs forage for food in the waste accumulated on the street side,” she said.

In an analysis published in the State’s public health journal — Rabies elimination in Tamil Nadu - Where we stand? — the authors highlighted the importance of estimating canine population (number of free roaming dogs, community-owned dogs and pet dogs) for assessing the logistical requirement for vaccinating these animals. The Greater Chennai Corporation’s census in 2018 reported to have 57,366 canines and it has projected the canine population to be between 90,000 and 1,20,000, which is a gross underestimate as per experts in the field. Stray dog population census should be undertaken once in four years, they said. They also laid emphasis on effective management of solid waste as improper disposal of domestic waste attracted stray dogs.

An officer of the Greater Chennai Corporation (north region) said from January 1 to February 20, they received 784 complaints on stray dogs from all five zones and caught 924 dogs which are either being sterilised or administered with anti rabies vaccines. Officials said that public should be aware that as per rules, GCC can catch the dogs, sterilise or administer the vaccine, and leave them back at the same location. People can lodge their complaints via 1913 and it will be resolved within two days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.