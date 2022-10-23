Residents in Pammal face hardships due to roads dug up for UGD work

The poor condition of road at Nandhanar street in Pammal near Chennai on October 23, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The construction of underground drainage (UGD) system is posing severe hardships to the residents of Thiruvallur Nagar in Pammal. Adding to the woes of the residents is the blocking of the canal running on the perimeter of the streets for construction of bunds, resulting in the streets being flooded with rainwater mixed with sewage.

The roads of the streets in Thiruvallur Nagar including Natarajan street, Nandhanar street, Veeramani street and Elumalai street, have been damaged completely and filled with clayey soil that residents find it difficult to venture out safely.

Subramaniam, a resident of Nandhanar Street, said the street becomes unmotorable even if there is any light showers as the road is damaged because of the construction of UGD and the frequent plying of lorries in the street for the bund construction work.

A senior official of Tambaram Corporation said the UGD work has started after a long delay when it was administered by Pammal Municipality. “We have asked the contractor to speed up the work”, he added.