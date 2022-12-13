Residents in Pallikaranai irked over slow pace of drainage work

December 13, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The residents of the narrow Perumal Koil Street in Pallikaranai have raised complaints about the slow pace of the macro-drain construction, which has been in progress for over two months now. The work is being carried out to evacuate rainwater from Velachery Main Road into the Anai Eri.

Vidyasagar, a resident of Pallikaranai, said being a thoroughfare that linked a number of streets, the digging up of the entire road had left little room for vehicles to move around. The residents also pointed out that the installation of prefabricated drains, though costly, would have saved time and helped residents have better access.

The Water Resources Department is carrying out the work to link the surplus water of Anai Eri through two routes. While a channel is being constructed from the lake to marshland near National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), another off-take channel is being built to carry both Anai eri and S. Kolathur lake’s surplus to the swamp through the Highways Department’s stormwater drain along Radial Road.

Officials of the WRD said work was being carried out simultaneously by both the WRD and the Highways Department to construct the channel till NIOT. Of this, the WRD is carrying work for a length of only 360 m. “We plan to finish the work in residential areas, including Perumal Koil Street, in another 10 days,” an official said.

The department decided against prefabricated structures in the locality as they were structurally unsafe and unsuitable. Unlike in other places, where water flow was by gravity, the drains here have been designed to handle high pressure flow for rapid discharges. This type of flow can damage the joints of prefabricated structures.