Residents in Chitlapakkam battle mosquito menace

Residents of Bharat Avenue in Chitlapakkam are facing a health hazard because of water and sewage stagnating on a vast vacant plot.

The vacant property, filled with rain water from the last rains, had become a small pond, and is being used by cattle as a watering hole. Residents have complained that with the open stormwater drain also running along the perimeter of the vacant plot, it had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Adding to the problem is the dumping of garbage by residents in front of the open land causing an unbearable stench.

T. Anand, who resides near the vacant plot, said the residents in the locality are facing a mosquito problem because plot is being misused for dumping garbage and also, a large number buffaloes are wallowing in the small pond.

Residents have been requesting the local authorities of the Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat to take steps to drain out the stagnant water from the vacant plot and stop dumping of garbage in front of it.

Residents have also complained about the panchayat authorities not taking any steps to prevent the misuse of letting sewage into the stormwater drain and the panchayat authority’s failure to take regular vector control measures to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.