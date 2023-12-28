Residents in 2 wards of Valasaravakkam zone will get 24-hour water supply by March

December 28, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of two wards in Valasaravakkam zone will get 24-hour water supply by March, as the scheme is already on a trial run.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board or Metrowater has completed work to provide infrastructure for the system known as district metered areas (DMAs), comprising overhead tanks and valves. The water distribution network of a particular locality will be isolated from the entire system, having smart meters and flow meters to track consumption and loss.

The agency has chosen wards 149 and 152, covering Ramakrishna Nagar and Majestic Colony, for the ₹69.64-crore project. Officials said of the 8,200 house service connections planned in the wards, smart meters were installed in nearly 2,460 households so far.

Once the project is completed, the wards will be provided with nearly 12 million litres of water a day (mld), round the clock. With an aim to ensure equitable water supply covering tail-end areas as well, Metrowater has divided the localities into 10 DMAs and water from the network will be supplied only to isolated areas, after interlinked pipelines to other localities are disconnected.

Water will be available for residents throughout the day, and they will be charged based on the consumption measured through the meters. For instance, residents will be charged ₹5 per kilolitre for up to 10 kL, and the cost will increase according to use.

Residents of Ramakrishna Nagar said they now received water for two to three hours a day on alternate days. “Water meters have been fixed in sumps, and the water pressure in the pipelines is being checked. We hope the issue of limited water supply will be resolved in a couple of months,” said Sundar P., a resident.

With the permission for road cuts being granted and works resuming, the project is being executed in full swing. Officials said flow meters were being installed in the pipelines to tally the water supply and consumption and help detect drops in water pressure or any leakage enroute. The operation of the entire network will be monitored through the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software. However, the system will not be able to detect water contamination, and there is scope for improvement, officials said.

Meanwhile, a detailed project report is also being prepared for implementing round-the-clock water supply in Kodambakkam and Adyar zones as well. A team from the Water Corporation of Odisha (Watco) is in the process of conducting a survey on the existing water supply network and any essential improvements.