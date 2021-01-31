Residents hold events to help conserve Korattur lake

CHENNAI

31 January 2021

In a bid to create awareness for the conservation of Korattur lake, the Korattur Aeri Padukappu Makkal Iyakam (KAPMI), a citizens’ movement, organised various events on Saturday.

Students, volunteers and activists participated in the 4 km-run that started from DTP Colony and ended at Perumal Koil Street. Several events were also organised in collaboration with Alternative Media Centre, a non-governmental organisation working to revive folk arts.

KAPMI’s secretary S. Sekaran said, “We are organising the Eri Pongal festival for the second consecutive year in Sanjeevi Garden Street. This is to help improve community engagement in conserving the waterbody.”

Officials from various government agencies took part in the event and prizes were distributed to winners of various contests held as part of the festival.

Members of the KAPMI noted that there is still a long way to go in restoration of the Korattur lake, which is one of the main sources of groundwater recharge. Besides illegal release of untreated sewage in DTP Colony, encroachments of the lake area was a recurring phenomenon.

Measures must be taken to prevent stray catttle from entering the lake bund area and damaging the walkers’ path. Only a small portion of the walkers’ path has been fenced so far, said Mr.Sekaran.

Members also demanded that the height of the weir to be increased to store additional water and the water body must be desilted.