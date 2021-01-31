Residents hold events to help conserve Korattur lake

In a bid to create awareness for the conservation of Korattur lake, the Korattur Aeri Padukappu Makkal Iyakam (KAPMI), a citizens’ movement, organised various events on Saturday.
Students, volunteers and activists participated in the 4 km-run that started from DTP Colony and ended at Perumal Koil Street. Several events were also organised in collaboration with Alternative Media Centre, a non-governmental organisation working to revive folk arts.
KAPMI’s secretary S. Sekaran said, “We are organising the Eri Pongal festival for the second consecutive year in Sanjeevi Garden Street. This is to help improve community engagement in conserving the waterbody.”
Officials from various government agencies took part in the event and prizes were distributed to winners of various contests held as part of the festival.
Members of the KAPMI noted that there is still a long way to go in restoration of the Korattur lake, which is one of the main sources of groundwater recharge. Besides illegal release of untreated sewage in DTP Colony, encroachments of the lake area was a recurring phenomenon.
Measures must be taken to prevent stray catttle from entering the lake bund area and damaging the walkers’ path. Only a small portion of the walkers’ path has been fenced so far, said Mr.Sekaran.
Members also demanded that the height of the weir to be increased to store additional water and the water body must be desilted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath