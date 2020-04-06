Residents hold back information on health status during survey

Many city residents reported not having symptoms of COVID-19, in the survey carried out by Chennai Corporation workers, in the past two days.

Corporation officials said that most of the 18 lakh houses were covered in the past few days, as part of the survey. “Most of the 15 zones have reported only around 100 fever cases. Each zone has more than one lakh households. This is primarily because residents are unwilling to share details with Corporation workers who come to check on their condition,” said an official.

More than 12,000 workers have started visiting houses to get information on residents with COVID-19 symptoms. One worker will collect data from 100 buildings in a day. Many workers who visited houses on Sunday reported that there were no fever cases in any of the 100 households. The civic body has requested residents to share the right information to help it contain the spread of COVID-19.

Shelter for homeless

Many stranded passengers and homeless persons continue to remain on the footpaths. A number of homeless persons have continued to stay on the roads in areas such as Vepery, Park Town, George Town and Koyambedu, increasing the risk of COVID-19 spread. R. Manimaran, a labourer at the Central railway station, said he stayed on the footpath as he got food from people visiting the area. “I have no source of livelihood,” said Mr. Manimaran. A group of 50 people was on the road near the Central Square on Monday.

Civic officials, in a meeting on Monday, received instructions to take all homeless persons and stranded passengers to Corporation shelters.

“We have provided shelter to 5,085 persons. We have instructed all zonal officials to coordinate with the police to take people found on footpaths to Corporation shelters. They will be provided food,” said an official.