Residents’ group in R.K. Nagar forms forum

On September 22, The Hindu Downtown, in its readers write column published a report titled ‘R.K. Nagar 3rd Cross Street becomes a junk yard for unclaimed vehicles’. The report highlighted residents’ grievance about two unclaimed vehicles being parked on the street for months.

Following the report, officials from the Police Department removed one vehicle the very next day. They have promised to remove the other one shortly. The quick response to the report has prompted the residents to form a resident welfare association to highlight civic issues in the neighbourhood. “We have decided to form an association and will continue to highlight neighbourhood issues,” says N. Venkataraman.

The new RWA, christened R.K. Nagar Third Cross Street Residents’ Welfare Association, is being guided by K.L. Balasubramanian of Thiruveedi Amman Koil Street Residents Association (TAKSRA). There are 60 families residing here.

The core committee of the RWA comprises residents Sujatha Chandra, N. Venkataraman, Amudhavalli and Kumar. An awareness meeting among residents was also held recently.

Among the major civic issues, residents cite lack of stormwater drains and unauthorised parking as those that need immediate attention. Interestingly, except for R.K. Nagar Third Cross Street, the streets that come under Ward 173 of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have stormwater drains.

Corporation officials cite lack of funds as a reason for the delay in construction of the drains. Instead, they are encouraging residents to construct rainwater harvesting systems in their houses. However, GCC officials inspected the street to dig rainwater recharge pits. The civic body is also installing LED lights on the street.