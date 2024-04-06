Residents’ group in R.A. Puram starts free clinic

April 06, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST

In Raja Annamalaipuram (RA Puram), residents can now exercise the option of having niggling medical problems addressed without any damage to their wallet. The “freebie” arrives in their own neck of the woods — thanks to a neighbourhood clinic established by residents, for residents. For ailments that require a battery of tests, these residents have the option of visiting laboratories nearby and have those tests done at a discount.

Raja Annamalaipuram Residents Association (RAPRA) initiated this service on March 10, 2024, building up on an older initiative, one that involved running medical camps from time to time. A physical, fixed clinic in the neighbourhood, open seven days a week, was a long-standing desire.

And when this service finally arrived, these residents lapped it up. At 12.20 p.m. on April 3, when this reporter (also a resident of R.A. Puram) visited the clinic, she noticed that since the day of inception, the clinic had drawn 200 patients. Given that R.A. Puram is an upmarket neighbourhood and residents have resources to access paid healthcare, this number is impressive.

Domestic help and drivers working at households in R.A. Puram are said to access the services, some of them even bringing their relatives for medical consultation and medicine. The clinic does not discriminate between a resident and non-resident: even those from nearby areas avail its services.

“Our aim in starting this residents association is to help the community in three important spheres: one is to attend to the civic needs of society, the second is about the health of the community, and the third is the education sphere and how to help the poor,” says Dr. Chandrasekaran R., president of the RAPRA, while seeking to throw light on the philosophy underpinning this service.

RAPRA was established in 2012.

Earlier, RAPRA would conduct free health camps regularly. The Association has been successful in achieving its goals in all the camps it has conducted so far, says Dr. Chandrasekaran, adding that this clinic has been his long-time dream.

Among its most remarkable medical camps are: endocrine camp, prostate camp, gynaecology camp, breast cancer screening and eye camps, as these had witnessed massive participation from residents and their household help. During eye camps, free spectacles are given to those who need them, he adds.

The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for general consultation, except on Sundays. Sunday is set aside for consultation with a specialist and the consultation will be inked in based on needs. So far, a cardiologist has been in attendance on Sundays. The clinic has an ECG machine and it is being put to good use.

On the week days when general consultation happens, a doctor and a nurse would be parked at the clinic.

The clinic has tied up with various laboratories in areas near the for patients to have their tests done at a consolidated discount of 30%.

While medicine is offered free of cost at the clinic, a patient who wants to buy the medicine will be handed a prescription, using which they can purchase the medicine in any pharmacy of their choice.

“I had taken my father to the free clinic (and he was the first patient), and was struck by its ambience and cleanliness. Its location on the ground level makes it easy for seniors to access it. The clinic is spacious and high on ventilation. The doctor and nurse were punctual and approachable. Following the consultation, my father was asked to go in for ECG, and they made the process extremely easy and comfortable for him. This clinic is truly a gift for all of us,” says a resident who had visited the clinic on the day of the inauguration.

Security guards serving at various houses in the area have pointed out that access to free healthcare without the trouble of travelling to get it, is really helpful.

(Rajalakshmi V. is an intern with The Hindu Downtown)

