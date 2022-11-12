Residents’ group helps raise vegetable garden at Corporation school in Adyar

The excitement of harvesting fresh greens over the last four weeks — at a sprightly two kg per week — on the terrace of Chennai High School in Kamaraj Avenue, Adyar was trumped only by the satisfaction of seeing braised greens on the plates of around 250 students.

Harvested greens make it to the kitchen where mid-day meals are prepared for the schoolchildren. With the support of Chennai Resilience Centre (CRC), a residents’ group — Residents of Kasturbanagar Association (ROKA) — set up a vegetable garden at the school on September 27.

ROKA volunteers and the CRC team worked shoulder-to-shoulder through the processes of raising a vegetable garden, stating with soil mixing, and then sowing, and all the way to harvesting.

CRC is a unit of Care Earth Trust that is fostered by Adrienne Arsht – Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Centre (AARFRC) and Resilient Cities Network (RCN).

As part of their Urban Farming Initiative, CRC approached ROKA to help establish mobile vegetable gardens in urban spaces, specifically schools, ICDS centres, shelters for the homeless and residential establishments. Emphasis was clearly laid on empowering vulnerable communities.

The goals include building resilience against climate change, and raising self-reliant communities by improving food security and livelihoods, especially among the urban poor in the city.

A positive response

The Urban Farming Initiative having been welcomed by the residents of Kasturba Nagar, CRC will set up a model rooftop garden in one terrace for other residents to visit and replicate it in theirs. ROKA would like to see the terraces at individual houses and apartments in Kasturba Nagar filled with greens and vegetables in the coming months.

It would be great to see other communities coming forward and adopting the Corporation schools nearby to create awareness about solid waste management, and raise vegetable gardens wherever a mid-day meal scheme is in place. This engagment would also provide a teaching opportunity, one demonstrating the compost cycle for students — we eat, we give it back to the soil, the soil gives us compost and we use that compost to grow our food. It would also help students learn how to raise a garden and compost green waste. In the coming weeks CRC is going to launch a programme with RWAs to encourage households to set up gardens and are working on connecting women SHG members registered with TNCDW to the households as garden help.

For more details, one may contact CRC at akshaya@resilientchennai.com and ROKA at roka.drives @gmail.com

(Janani Venkitesh is secretary of Residents of Kasturbanagar Association)