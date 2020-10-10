Residents’ forum seeks regular fogging in Perumbakkam

Stagnant water in a parcel of land in Perumbakkam. Photo: special arrangement

10 October 2020 12:24 IST

It says many dengue cases have been reported from the locality

The Federation of Perumbakkam Residents’ Welfare Association has requested the Perumbakkam Village Panchayat to take preventive measures to curb the spread of dengue in Perumbakkam. The Federation is making this request because there has been quite a number of reported dengue cases from the locality.

N. K. Raja, secretary, Federation of Perumbakkam Residents’ Welfare Association, says, “ During May and June, the region witnessed good rains. Days after the rains, the authorities concerned in the Perumbakkam Village Panchayat, took steps to carry out fogging across the region.” Recently, the region witnessed good rains for a couple of days. The Perumbakkam Village Panchayat did not carry out fogging across the region. The mosquitoes have bred in large numbers.” The State Health Department created an awareness programme on prevention of dengue recently in various parts of Perumbakkam. “We request the authorities concerned to carry out fogging across Perumbakkam at periodic intervals,” says N.K. Raja.

