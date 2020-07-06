Residents forum seeks desilting of waterbodies

A view of Perumbakkam Sitheri. Photo: special arrangement

06 July 2020 12:40 IST

Perumbakkam Federation of Associations has made a request to the Perumbakkam Selection Grade Village Panchayat to desilt and deepen waterbodies in Perumbakkam.

The federation secretary, N. K. Raja, says “For the year 2019-2020, around Rs.11 lakh was allocated to restore Perumbakkam Sitheri under Kudimaramathu scheme. The works include strengthening of bunds, de-silting of supply channel, de-silting and deepening the water-bodies, repairs of sluice and shutters. Once the COVID-19 crisis subsides and normality returns, this work should be started without much delay”

