Residents form lake protection committeein Chromepet

Residents of Chromepet assembled at Lakshmipuram to form the Veeraraghavan Eri Protection Committee.

The committee to be headed by social activist V. Santhanam has planned to stage a protest in the coming months to stop sewage water being let into the waterbody.

Reduced to Pond

Mr. Santhanam said the Veeraraghavan Eri was once spread over 37 hectares but now has been reduced to a pond.

The residents of Lakshmipuram complained that despite the Pallavaram Municipality having an underground drainage system, sewage is being let into the waterbody leading to formation of heavy silt.

Mr. Santhanam said the Veeraraghavan Eri belongs to the Thiruneermalai Panchayat, but a portion of it is located inside the Pallavaram Municipality.

No action on complaints

Despite several complaints, the Pallavaram Municipality officials have not taken any action.

The members of the lake protection committee have set a deadline for the Municipality and if it fails to take action, they plan to intensify their protest.