Residents, foreigners around the temple enumerated for Maha Deepam festival

December 01, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Residents and foreigners around the Arunachaleswara temple in Tiruvannamalai, have been enumerated as part of security measures ahead of the Maha Deepam festival scheduled to be held on December 6, Director General of Tamil Nadu Police C. Sylendra Babu, said on Thursday.

Accompanied by Collector B. Murugesh and Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, Mr. Babu said that details of around 2,000 residents and foreigners around the temple premises have been collected to prevent outsiders from staying near the temple during the festival. Around 12,000 police personnel, including four DIGs and 27 SPs would take care of the security aspects of the town on Maha Deepam. “Security in the town will be beefed up from Friday. Around 27,000 private vehicles are expected for the festival and adequate parking facilities are in place,” the DGP said. Drones and face recognition cameras have also been deployed to prevent crime as around 30 lakh visitors were expected to visit the temple for the festival. A total of 23 places have been identified as vulnerable spots, where 266 CCTV cameras, including 97 on the Girivalam path, have been installed to ensure safety of visitors. Police have also set up 57 watch towers at intersections, busy stretches, entry and exit routes of the town and girivalam path with 35 help desks to help visitors, including foreign tourists. “Less police personnel in uniforms will be deployed inside the temple during the festival to allow free movement of devotees. Police transport vehicles will also be parked at designated lots to prevent traffic congestion in the town,” Mr. Babu said. On the limited number of passes issued to visitors for Maha Deepam, the DGP said that issuing passes has been handled by the HR&CE Department in consultation with the district administration and the police. As the existing temple space cannot accommodate more visitors, the standard number of visitors are being given passes for the festival. Earlier in the day, the DGP inspected various spots in the temple, Mada streets and shopping areas where he was explained about the security measures put in place for the festival. On the occasion, N. Kannan, IG (North zone) and M. Sathiya Priya, DIG (In-charge), Vellore range, was also present.